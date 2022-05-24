Along with his Deputy Mayor Coun Pete Barry, Coun Tony Tye was guest at the Village Church Farm fundraiser.
The was also attended by Royal British Legion veterans and included a parade and ceremony, re-enactments, a wartime campsite and a Spitfire fly-past.
Proceeds from the event help keep the museum in Skegness with its Victorian farmhouse open.
Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye, Carnival Queen Summer Crane and Deputy Mayor Coun Pete Barry.
Photo: Barry Robinson
Veterans attended an armed forces ceremony on the Sunday.
Photo: Barry Robinson
The armed forces ceremony at the Village Church Farm 1940s event.
Photo: Barry Robinson
Forces line-up with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye, Carnival Queen Summer Crane and Deputy Mayor Coun Pete Barry.
Photo: Barry Robinson