GALLERY: Enchanted Garden welcomes splendid Steampunks
As the sun shone down on Saturday and Sunday (May 11 and 12) the Enchanted Garden was the destination for those of the Steampunk persuasion with a Steampunk Weekend, organised by the Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS).
As well as performances from the Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band, Lady and the Biscuit, and Lady Maudlin’s Vulgar Ditties, those who attended were able to take part in traditional Steampunk entertainment including a tea duelling tournament, horseless dressage, and the Great Balloon Race.
FLOSS founder Captain Nathaniel Skirmish said the event went very well, and they had had some lovely feedback from visitors.
To find out more about FLOSS and future events, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/308911780604922/