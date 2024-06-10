Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gladiators’ Jamie the Giant was putting his muscle into helping to promote a new gym in Skegness this morning,

Prime Fitness welcomed the 6ft 5ins star of the television gameshow to the official opening of the premises on Heath Road industrial estate.

The well-equipped gym which also features a mezzanine area is the culmination of the 15-year dream of fitness trainer Jay Noble, who is running the business with his wife, Jo, and friend Andy Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facilities are aimed at all abilities – from body builders to people who just want to get fit.

'We are open' (from left) Andy Smith, Jason Noble, Jamie Christian (Gladiator's The Giant, who opening the gym) and Jo Noble.

A number of classes will also be held there, including boxing, stretch and circuits.

Jay said he was excited to officially open – and welcome his body builder and Gladiator friend Jamie Christian Johal to see what they has achieved.

"It’s a bit of a tardis in here because it doesn’t look as big as it is from the outside,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People can’t believe it when they come in – especially with the messazine area.

Jamie Christian, Gladiator's, The Giant, testing out the equipment.

"It’s been a fairly long time coming to be fair but we are delighted to officially open.

"The facilies are for everyone – from beginners to athletes.

"We have five personal trainers and me, Andy and Jo all work here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already 350 members have signed up. “We had a number we aimed to get for the opening and we have exceeded that, so we are really happy.”

Gym member Lisa Dandy travels 100 miles from Leceistershire to work out at Prime Fitness.

Jamie commented he was impressed with the facilies. “I’ve owned my own gym in Derby and these chaps have been over quite a few times to train so I know them really well.

"It’s amazing to see they have done here because it looks like a fantastic facility.”

One member, Lisa Dandy, said she travels 100 miles all the way from Leicestershire to go to the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I first came a couple of weeks ago and was quite surprised how big it is,” she said.

"I used to body build but now I just like to keep fit.