GALLERY: Somercotes pupils bring the glitz at year 11 prom

Somercotes Academy's first year 11 prom.

Somercotes Academy students took part in the school's first Year 11 Prom for three years at the Kenwick Park Hotelin Louth last week to mark the end of their year 11 journey together.

Photographer Ray Corke was there to capture the students on their arrival at the venue, with the students arriving in a variety of unusual vehicles – including sports cars and motorcycles – to celebrate the end of their time at the Academy.

Fifty-two students attended the event, dressed to impress in an array of prom dresses, suits and other ensembles, and a spokesman for the Academy said that staff were proud to celebrate with them as the students enjoyed a sit down meal, followed by a disco.

The students arrive at prom.

The students will be receiving their GCSE results, along with the rest of the country’s year 11 students, on Thursday August 25.

Somercotes Academy students dressed to impress.

Somercotes Academy looking sharp.

Students arrived on a range of vehicles.