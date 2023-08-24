GCSE results: Skegness Grammar School ‘buzzing’ as students collect GCSE results

Principal Jude Hunton: “I’m a very proud headmaster on GCSE day. The results have ben really pleasing.

"There has been a lot of talk in the media how they are moving back to 2019 pre pandemic levels and that has been well trailed.

"Pleasingly our students have done very well and we have a great number of positive results and we’ve seen a lot of really cheerful families in the hall. It’s been buzzing in there – a really great day.”

Skegness Grammar School students celebrating their GCSE results.

Amongst the high achievers were Clara Tomlinson (ten 9s), who commented: “Incredible! I’m going on to study Maths, Further Maths & Chemistry & Physics. I worked really hard and I feel lucky.”

Connor Farrell (six 9s, two 8s, one 7 & one 6) quoted Marcus Aurelius about what he thought regarding moving forward: ‘Think of yourself as dead. You have lived your life. Now, take what's left and live it properly. What doesn't transmit light creates its own darkness.”

Lexi Dowling (five 9s, four 8s and one 7) said she was super excited about the future. She said: “I feel great. I’m really happy it paid off. I’m super excited to pursue what I want to in the future - Maths.”

Eryn Hurdman said: “I did a lot better than I thought – all. As and above so I’m very proud of myself because I worked really hard.