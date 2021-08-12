GCSE results: Staff at Somercotes Academy ‘immensely proud’

Oscar Wilson, Evan Roberts, Harriet Gilliatt and Grace Power receive their GCSE results at Somercotes Academy today. The students have all been together since Grainthorpe Primary School.

The students have worked hard to achieve excellent outcomes and staff, according to a press release, could not be happier for them.

The results were distributed to students in small socially distanced groups, which complied with Covid-19 guidelines. Teaching staff were available to offer face-to-face advice and support to the students regarding their results and post-16 choices.

Students were also assured that the robust and rigorous assessment processes in place at all Tollbar Multi Academy Trust Academies mean that these results are a true reflection of the grades they were expected to achieve had exams taken place in the usual way.

Charlotte Wright with her GCSE results. EMN-211208-134214001

Success stories included Charlotte Wright (16) who achieved seven Grade 9’s and two Grade 8’s in her GCSEs. She will now study for her A Levels in maths, biology and chemistry at Tollbar MAT Sixth Form College.

She said: “I am really happy with my results. I am looking forward to continuing my studies at Tollbar sixth form. The last few years have been a bit frustrating but the support I have had from all the staff at Somercotes Academy has been excellent.”

Taylor Hewson (16) achieved nine GCSE’s with five Grade 7s and above. Amy Baxter-Rowson passed nine GCSEs with five Grade 6s. She said: “I am really happy with my results.”

Charlotte Wright, Taylor Hewson and Amy Baxter-Rowson celebrate their GCSE results at Somercotes Academy today.

Frances Green, principal of Somercotes Academy, said: “I am so very proud of the Year 11 students today. My congratulations go to all of them after what has been a truly challenging few years. They can rest assured that these grades are thoroughly deserved and are a real reflection of what they were expected to achieve had the exams gone ahead.

“The dedication of staff in making remote learning as effective an experience as possible, and the resilience of students at adapting to different ways of working during the pandemic, have no doubt contributed to these strong results.