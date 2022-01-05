An investment of £17.6 million will be used to develop a modern centre for urgent and emergency care, creating an ‘Emergency Village’.

It will offer an opportunity to locate the children’s assessment unit and children’s outpatient department next to the emergency department to make best use of specialist nursing and medical staff within the hospital.

By co-locating services, this development also provides the opportunity to secure a permanent overnight inpatient service for children.

Views are wanted on urgent and emergency care at Bassetlaw Hospital.

In 2017, and as a result of chronic staffing shortages nationally as well as locally, the NHS Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) took the decision to temporarily suspend overnight stays for children receiving care at Bassetlaw Hospital.

Instead, children and young people who required inpatient care were transferred by ambulance largely to Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) and since that time, around two per cent of all paediatric attendances have been transferred to DRI.

From now until the end of February 2022, the CCG and DBTH want to hear from patients, colleagues, partners, and the public.