Going back to the 40s at Thorpe Camp

Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre is preparing for this year's popular 1940s Weekend, which is scheduled to take place over the weekend of July 1 and 2, and will see living history and re-enactor groups from around the country come together to bring the 1940s to life, along with vintage military and civilian vehicles.
The 1940s event coordinator, Simon Elmer, said: “We are incredibly excited with this year's event; already we have some excellent Living History Groups, historic vehicles and tremendous live entertainment all coming to us to create a step back in time for young and old alike.”
To find out more about Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre's 1940s Weekend, visit https://thorpecamp.wixsite.com/visitorscentre/1940s-week-end