Going back to the 40s at Thorpe Camp

Preparations are already in place to bring Tattershall Thorpe back to the 1940s in the summer.

By Rachel Armitage
4 minutes ago

Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre is preparing for this year's popular 1940s Weekend, which is scheduled to take place over the weekend of July 1 and 2, and will see living history and re-enactor groups from around the country come together to bring the 1940s to life, along with vintage military and civilian vehicles.

The 1940s event coordinator, Simon Elmer, said: “We are incredibly excited with this year's event; already we have some excellent Living History Groups, historic vehicles and tremendous live entertainment all coming to us to create a step back in time for young and old alike.”

To find out more about Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre's 1940s Weekend, visit https://thorpecamp.wixsite.com/visitorscentre/1940s-week-end