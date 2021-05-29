Going Green! New business proving popular with locals

Michael pictured with the fresh fruit and vegetables, plus dried herbs. Picture: Lindi Taylor. EMN-210513-153948001

The business is already proving immensely popular with local residents thanks to fresh fruit and vegetables sourced locally.

The Vegan Pantry stocks everything from everyday vegan essentials to treats, and includes a range of quality herbal teas.

Owner Michael, together with his wife Rhiannon, are passionate about the environment and reducing the amount of waste produced.

Michael said: “The amount of waste produced is a huge bugbear of our families and we were hoping others felt the same, so we added this element to our shop.

“It has proven so popular that we are adding more and more stock lines and units.

“It is great to see others are also so conscious of their environment.

“This ties in well with our vegan range and locally sourced fruit and vegetables and the emphasis is therefore on sourcing products locally to lessen the impact on the environment”.

The youngest team member is Michael and Rhiannon’s 18 month-old son, Barnaby, who is described by Michael as: ‘the life and soul of the company!’