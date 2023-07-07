A ruling on the grave of Guy Gibson’s dog has offered a glimmer of hope for members of West Lindsey Council ahead of its upcoming High Court hearing.

During a meeting at Lincolnshire Showground, a range of speakers passionately voiced their opinions on one of the most controversial planning applications of recent years, with an audience of 127 people from the public.

The proposal in question sought to relocate the memorial dedicated to Wing Commander Gibson’s black Labrador, whose name is now known as a racial slur, to the current home of the 617 Squadron – RAF Marham in King’s Lynn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crowd responded with resounding applause and a standing ovation as the council’s planning Committee unanimously rejected the plans, affirming the grave is synonymous with the heritage of the former airbase.

The memorial at the grave of Wing Commander Guy Gibson's dog at RAF Scampton. Picture: West Lindsey Council

Following the meeting, Sally Gringrod-Smith, council director of planning and regeneration, highlighted the community’s pride in the heritage of RAF Scampton and the council’s commitment to protecting it.

She said: “Tonight was about enabling a democratic and about enabling the community to access, to hear and to speak.”

“The committee voted in favour of the officer’s recommendation to refuse consent for the removal of the grave, which allows for it to be preserved and protected in situ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Tonight showed a real sense of community, passion, spirit and a pride in the heritage of RAF Scampton. That is something the council understands and is working hard to protect.”

Sally Gringrod-Smith, West Lindsey Council director of plannind and regeneration. Picture:James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Coun Patterson said: “On planning reasons, we managed to stop the dog from being moved. We’ve more than enough planning reasons to go to a judicial review and more than enough planning reasons to stop this nonsense.”

Coun Jackie Brockway, member for Saxilby, said: “It’s clear the dog’s grave is totally linked with Scampton and to move it elsewhere would be a travesty, it would be awful, especially, as we know now we’ve also got the ashes of airmen of the 617 Squadron in the grave.”

Coun Roger Patterson, West Lindsey Council Conservative member for Scampton ward. Picture: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead to the upcoming hearing, she expressed a “glimmer of hope” and confidence the council will be able to win a judicial review.

She said: “There is certainly hope that on planning grounds we might be able to hold the Home Office’s plans off, or at least make them very temporary.”

However, Sir Edward Leigh, Gainsborough MP, warned the upcoming hearing may not prevent the first wave of about 200 men from moving in by mid-August.

He said: “Even if we are allowed to go to a full judicial review, that doesn’t actually stop the Home Office moving in in a month’s time, I’m afraid. While it is important, it isn’t necessarily a showstopper.

Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough. Picture: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We should be having a proper planning committee hearing on the future of the site, but the government is not allowing us.