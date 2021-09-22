Green focus for week-long activities at Brookenby

Big Green Week at Brookenby

Brookenby Community Group, Binbrook & District WI and Brookenby Church are collaborating on a range of events as part of The Great Big Green Week, an initiative of The Climate Coalition in preparation for the COP26 in Glasgow this November

After workshops and presentations during the week, the event will culminate on Saturday September 25 with TGBGW information event in front of the community centre (or in side if bad weather).

Dirk Terjung is part of the organising group and says there is something for everyone to get involved with.

“It is all about making people aware and we have plenty of activities for adults and children.

“Come along between 11am and 4pm and take part.”

Events for children include finding out how a solar fridge works and the opportunity to make a bug hotel.

There is also a children’s fancy dress competition on the theme Who is the Greenest of them All?

Age groups for prizes are school year two and under, years three to six and senior school.

There will be information on electric cars and electric charger displays by MyEnergi; environmentally friendly cleaning products; recycling information from WLDC; a scything demonstration by Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust; daffodil planting and much more.

The workshop week began with a litter pick on Saturday, September 18.

Other free events through the week are:

• Wednesday, September 22: Vegetarian cooking workshop at All Angels Café, Brookenby, 7pm.

• Thursday, September 23: Saving energy at home through technology. Presentation by Dirk Terjung in Brookenby Church, 7pm.

• Friday, September 24: Rags to Riches! Recycling t-shirts and unloved clothes to make presents for friends (or for you!), with the Rev Annabel Barber at All Angels Café, Brookenby, 7pm.