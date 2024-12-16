Gym wins fitness title

The team at Bfit Gym in Caistor celebrate their national award. Photo: David Dawson

After years of hard work and dedication, a local gym in Caistor has been recognised at the 2024 National Fitness Awards.

Bfit Lincs gym has won the prestigious Best Group Exercise of the Year award.

Owner Amy Atkins says this recognition is more than just a trophy, but a testament to everything the team has worked for since first opening our doors in 2016.

“When I first noticed that Caistor was lacking a proper gym and fitness space, I knew I had to do something. The town deserved a facility where people of all ages and abilities could come together, exercise, and improve their well-being.

"My vision was to create a place where everyone could feel welcome, whether they were new to fitness or experienced. And so, Bfit Lincs gym was born.”

Amy went on: “Since then, our mission has been clear: exercise is for anyone and everyone. We’ve strived to make our gym a space where people feel supported, inspired, and motivated to reach their goals. It hasn’t always been easy with being an independent gym in a small area, but with the incredible support from our members and the wider Caistor community, we’ve been able to build something truly special.”

The National Fitness Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the UK fitness industry, recognising excellence in facilities, instructors, and contributions to health and fitness. Over the years, Bfit Lincs has been shortlisted for various awards, including Best Community Involvement, Best Group Exercise, and

Best Education Fitness Facility. And their Personal Trainer, Tracey Chuck from Train for Change, was shortlisted for PT of the Year.

This year, they were shortlisted once again, this time for Best Group Exercise of the Year and Best Community Involvement.

Befit offers 30 different types of exercise classes each week, ranging from high-intensity, cardio and strength training to gentler classes designed for those of older age or limited experience/mobility. They even offer more upbeat fun classes like Boogie Bounce (fitness with trampolines) and Dance Fitness.

“Our classes provide a safe community place for people to come together, make new friends, and become part of a community,” said Amy. “Many of our members don’t just come for the exercise – they come for the connection with others. We’ve seen friendships blossom, and our members have supported each other through life’s ups and downs.

"It’s this sense of community within our exercise and group exercise that makes our gym so much more than just a place to work out. It’s a space for people to feel part of something bigger than themselves.”

Reflecting on the Best Group Exercise of the Year award, an overjoyed Amy said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised for something we’ve poured so much energy into. This award is not just for me, but for our incredible staff, instructors, and most importantly, our members. They’re the heart and soul of this gym, and without their dedication, support, and enthusiasm, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Looking ahead, she said: “Winning this award has extremely motivated us to continue pushing forward, expanding our offerings, and creating even more opportunities for our community to get involved.”