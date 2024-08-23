'Hard work paid off' - The Gainsborough Academy students receive GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at The Gainsborough Academy have also received their GCSE and Level 2 results.

A statement on the school’s website said: “All of the hard work paid off. We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students for all of their efforts, fantastic results, and everything they have achieved throughout their time with us at The Gainsborough Academy.

“These results have opened doors to some amazing opportunities, and we wish all of Year 11 the best of luck with whatever the future holds. We look forward to hearing all about it.”

​Rachael Skelton, headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of this year group and their achievements and wish them all well in their future studies and careers.

Students at The Gainsborough Academy get their GCSE results

“We look forward to hearing about their future successes. Year 11 – you really should be proud to be TGA.”

Coun Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: “GCSEs are a major milestone, and I’m sure the children’s hard work over the years will be reflected in another set of good results.

“While I’m sure that the vast majority of pupils will get the grades they need for their future plans, there will undoubtedly be some who are disappointed with their results.

“I’d like to remind them to stay positive and make the most of the support that is available to help them weigh up their options.

“I look forward to hearing about our local success stories and wish all our young people the very best for the future, whatever their next steps might be.”