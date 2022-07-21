Have a safer holiday, say fire crews

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

The focus is on encouraging people to check for fire safety credentials before booking, and also when arriving at, their accommodation.

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said:

“It’s great news that many people are choosing to stay in the UK for holidays this year - and where better than Lincolnshire? Post-covid, and in light of the cost of living increase, a self-catering holiday is a really popular choice including lodges, caravans, cottages and apartments. However, it’s so important that visitors know that holiday accommodation has all the right safety measures in place.”

And while key factors such as cost, location and local attractions are prime considerations, the fire service is encouraging people to check their accommodation is fire safe when they book.

Area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Dan Moss, said,

“If you are looking at online listings, particularly from private holiday lets, check to see if they include reference to the property having smoke alarms and a fire blanket or extinguisher. If the heating or cooking equipment is gas-powered, carbon monoxide detectors should also be present. This is still the case if you’re renting accommodation from family or friends”

In a survey carried out by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, 56% of people said if fire safety measures weren’t listed when they looked at accommodation, it would put them off booking. 29% said it would depend on other factors.

The service is also encouraging people to check their holiday accommodation as soon as they arrive so they can relax and enjoy their break.

Dan added:

“Having a fire at any time can be devastating, but you can have peace of mind by checking a few things when you arrive wherever you’re staying. A few minutes to test smoke alarms, check for carbon monoxide detectors if there is gas, and make sure you know how you would get out in case of a fire, could make all the difference.”

The campaign will run over the summer months and runs alongside engagement work and advice-giving by the service. Fire crews will be out and about this summer to talk to people about safety, and information is being distributed to support caravan sites too.