Tom Folwell, from Horncastle, is looking forward to captaining Team UK’s Wheelchair Rugby and Wheelchair Basketball squads, as well as competing in Sitting Volleyball.

He is part of a 61-strong team of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans competing in the international sporting event.

The Team UK competitors – 91 per cent of whom will be competing at their first Invictus Games – were originally selected originally in October 2019.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, it was rescheduled to 2021, but the pandemic prompted a second postponement and the event will now take place in The Hague, Netherlands, from April 16 to 22.

Tom, 36, was on foot patrol in Helmand Province when he stood on an IED, causing life-changing injuries and the end of his career.

He said: “Competing in the Invictus Games will provide justification that my hard work can be rewarded, that I am still a member of the greater military family and provide me with a much-needed sense of achievement.

“I’m keeping my medal targets close to my chest as I don’t want to jinx it.

“The Games will give my eight-year-old boy, Harvey, an opportunity to experience his dad in an environment that he has never been a part of - one of brotherhood, camaraderie and excellence.

“This will give him a sense of pride and an opportunity to inspire his young mind. I am always looking to learn in order to better myself and the Invictus Games provides the perfect opportunity for me to continue on this road to success.

“The Help for Heroes run training camps since Covid have been a lifeline to most of the team, having the games postponed twice really hit a lot of us hard, but having these camps has helped us realise it’s actually going to happen.”

“After the Games I will be undergoing surgery which will allow me to walk on prosthetics again. This is definitely something I am looking forward and it will give me another boost in life.”

Team UK – sponsored by BAE Systems – will compete in nine sports: athletics; archery; wheelchair basketball; cycling; powerlifting; indoor rowing; wheelchair rugby; swimming and sitting volleyball.

Invictus UK is delivered by a partnership comprising Help for Heroes, the Ministry of Defence, and the Royal British Legion.