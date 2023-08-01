Today, England are heading for the knockout stages in the Women’s World Cup if they can avoid defeat in their final Group D match against China.
The Lionesses secured three points in their 1-0 win against Denmark on Friday.
Swifts Junior Football (SJF) Club have been watching the matches at The White Horse in Skegness, who donated prizes towards a fundraising event towards two pairs of football goggles that team members need for the upcoming season. The event involved a guessing how many balls game and guess the time of the first goal.
When the season starts. team members will be wearing a new kit sponsored by Skegness Clearance Outlet.
