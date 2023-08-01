Register
Hear Swifts new girls’ under-12’s team roar for England's Lionesses

A junior football club in Ingoldmells which two years ago was as risk of folding because of dwindling membership has achieved its goal by forming a second girls’ team – and they are England Lionesses’ biggest fans
By Chrissie Redford
Published 1st Aug 2023, 07:42 BST

Today, England are heading for the knockout stages in the Women’s World Cup if they can avoid defeat in their final Group D match against China.

The Lionesses secured three points in their 1-0 win against Denmark on Friday.

Swifts Junior Football (SJF) Club have been watching the matches at The White Horse in Skegness, who donated prizes towards a fundraising event towards two pairs of football goggles that team members need for the upcoming season. The event involved a guessing how many balls game and guess the time of the first goal.

When the season starts. team members will be wearing a new kit sponsored by Skegness Clearance Outlet.

For more on the journey of the Swifts Junior Football (SJF) Club, visit here.

Related topics:SwiftsEnglandChina