‘He’ll be back!’ Lifeline is thrown to Skegness’ iconic Jolly Fisherman

Skegness’ iconic Jolly Fisherman has been thrown a lifeline once again after concerns over his absence from public events this summer.

After speculation about his future, Coun Julie Sadler has volunteered to be Jolly’s minder – stepping into the role for the third time.

"I’m really excited to be back with Jolly,” she told Lincolnshire World. “I can’t believe its 10-years since I first accompanied him when I was a Skegness Ambassador.

"I did it again four years ago when Skegness Town Council took him back from the former Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID.

'He'll be back': the Jolly Fisherman with Coun Julie Sadler.

"I just couldn’t think of him never going out again – although it’ll be a few weeks before you seen him out and about I’m really looking forward to our first engagement.”

The message Jolly isn’t ready to hang up us boots spread far and wide last month when concerns were raised by honoured citizen John Byford. Even the MP Richard Tice spoke up for the character, who he said has been the ‘slogan of this great town for over 125 years’.

‘This is a jolly place, people are having fun and let’s hope it’s the slogan for the next 125 years,” he said.

Reassurance came from the Town Clerk, Steve Larner who explained Jolly’s availability this summer had been impacted by volunteer reliance. A new business plan was being considered, he said: “There is no question that the Jolly Fisherman character will re-appear in due course.”

The Jolly Fisherman - created in 1908 from a poster by artist John Hassall, which was commissioned by the Great Northern Railways (GNR) - is regarded as one of the most famous holiday advertisements of all time and is believed to have influenced the success of Skegness. He celebrated his 115 birthday in 2023 at a special reception at the Village Church Farm Museum.

Following the last full Skegness Town Council meeting, Mr Larner said the council hoped to see Jolly out and about again ‘as soon as his clothes are ready’.

"Coun Sadler will be looking after Jolly until such times as Council review the long term and sustainable future,” he said. “We have a volunteer who will work very closely with her.”