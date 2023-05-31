The Heritage Trust of Lincolnshire has released more details about £500,000 plans to reinstate a historic pleasure garden in Skegness to its former glory.

The pond area in Tower Gardens which is part of Phase One.

Lincolnshire World reported earlier in May on the plans for Tower Gardens, which include a scheme of hard landscaping and planting, as well as making accessibility improvements to the site.

Over 60 people went along to the Tower Gardens Pavilion for the launch of the consultation, to look at the Masterplan and Visuals of what the plan might look like.

The Tower Gardens Project is part of the Town Centre Transformation Town Deal project in Skegness funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Communities, the Connected Coast Town Deal Board and Local Government and being delivered by Heritage Lincolnshire,

Sensory planting is part pf the 'Vision' for around the bandstand.

Lincolnshire’s foremost heritage-led regeneration charity.

This exciting project is the first grant scheme to enhance the heritage of Skegness and will result in a substantial pot of grant funding being made available to local businesses and property owners in Skegness Town Centre, specifically Lumley Road, the High Street and Tower Gardens.

Tracy Stringfellow, Chief Executive Officer at Heritage Lincolnshire, said “This a fabulous opportunity to enhance Tower Gardens and we’re keen to hear from the community in Skegness about what you would like to see in this much loved park”

Chris Baron, Chair of the Connected Coast Board, said: “The planned improvements to Tower Gardens will enhance this historic and much-loved space and it is great to see the public consultation is taking place.

A public consultation regarding the plans was launched in May.

“These improvements will make Tower Gardens even more appealing for both local people and visitors, and together with our wider investment, will add to the overall experience in Skegness.

"We are pleased to be working in partnership to deliver these improvements.”

Steve Larner Town Clerk at Skegness Town Council said “The Town Fund deal will make it possible to start a process of improvements to Tower Gardens.

"It funds phase one of the Masterplan for Tower Gardens which will focus on the pond and surrounding paths, plus a sensory planting area. “The Masterplan also envisages further, but as yet unfunded improvements, including extending accessible play, further path works, an accessible Heritage Trail and further heritage planting.”

Detailed plans on display.

Shona Hatton, director at Influence Landscape Planning and Design, said: “The site ‘Vision’ is pivotal in promoting the rich history of seaside tourism in Skegness and Lincolnshire as a county. The gardens represent one of the earliest phases of the designed landscape that was created for the Earl of Scarborough. Much of the gardens is still retained in the same naturalistic configuration as the original design, and the ‘Vision’ masterplan and improvements seek to recognise the gardens heritage significance whilst sensitively incorporating new features .

“Funding has been realised for a phase one set of improvements works to the historic core, including substantial repairs and restoration of the pond and cascade, path repairs and a new sensory garden.

"We’d encourage everyone to take the opportunity to comment.”

Craig Stopper, regional construction framework manager at G F Tomlinson, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Heritage Lincolnshire, Skegness Town Council and Influence to redesign Tower Gardens and restore the site back to its former condition,”

The public had the chance to have their say.