High Culvert set to undergo refurb

High Culvert at Alveringham.

Specialists will be working to line the structure and ensure that deteriorating brickwork is replaced and made good.

The works will begin on June 13 and are expected to be completed within four weeks.

High Culvert is in Alvingham under Highbridge Road, a few metres to the west of the Louth Canal and a few hundred metres before the road becomes a dead end.

The maintenance is required to ensure that the culvert’s serviceability is not compromised by the failing brickwork.

A specialist contractor will be lining the culvert and there will also be maintenance of the brick parapet walls on site.

It’s anticipated that all works can be undertaken from the sides of Highbridge Road and within the drainage channel itself so that no road closures or diversions are required.

However, the nature of the narrow road and local traffic in the area does mean that there may be minor, short-term inconvenience to drivers during the term of the works.

Richard Fenwick, head of highways asset and local management services said: “These works will ensure the future of the culvert and we are working very hard to keep disruption for local residents to the minimum.

“Once completed, this specialist intervention and upkeep of the culvert will mean many years of service from the structure.