Hop into Spring and join the fun at the Marshalls Yard’s Easter Eggstravaganza in Gainsborough

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:42 BST
Last year’s Easter event at Marshall’s YardLast year’s Easter event at Marshall’s Yard
Last year’s Easter event at Marshall’s Yard
Spring is officially here and the team at Marshall’s Yard have planned an egg-citing day of Easter themed fun for the whole family to enjoy on Saturday, April 19.

From 11am until 2pm, visitors can enjoy some seasonal entertainment, featuring everything from free face painting to a visit from a very special Easter guest, who has managed to spare some time in their busy schedule to pay Marshall’s Yard a visit.

Youngsters can hop, skip, and jump their way into lots of free activities – transforming into their favourite characters at the centre’s free face-painting station, available from 11am to 2pm and sponsored by the leading local solicitors Sills and Betteridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can also meet the nation’s favourite bunny at the Peter Rabbit Meet & Greet from 11am to 1pm, a chance to enjoy a photo opportunity and a cuddle with Peter himself.

Last year’s Easter event at Marshall’s YardLast year’s Easter event at Marshall’s Yard
Last year’s Easter event at Marshall’s Yard

The fun doesn’t stop there – there’s also a Hoppy Easter cut out board for even more photo opportunities as well as a Marshall’s Yard scavenger Golden Egg Hunt, where exciting prizes await the best egg hunters.

Marshall’s Yard will welcome some cute farm animals to the centre as part of the day’s events. Ian’s ‘Easter’ Mobile Farm Animals will be at the centre from 10am to 4pm, giving visitors a chance to meet a selection of friendly farm animals, including a pony, rabbits, tortoises, and many more surprises.

Brought by Ian’s Mobile Farm, known for delivering the farm experience to schools and events across the UK, the animals are in excellent hands with the commitment from Ian and his team to outstanding animal welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angie Driver, branch manager at Sills and Betteridge, said: “We love being part of the community here in Gainsborough and we’re really pleased to be able to support the Easter event at Marshall’s Yard by sponsoring the face-painting station.

“It’s always great to see families enjoying the many great activities that the centre hosts throughout the year.”

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “There are some fabulous Easter gifts and decorations in our stores just now and we are really excited to be hosting the Easter Eggstravaganza this April at Marshalls Yard.

"The event is such a great opportunity to bring the whole family together for Easter. We look forward to welcoming the local community to the centre for a day of great Easter fun and entertainment.”

Related topics:HOPSpringYoungsters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice