Jailed - Christopher Cullen.

A Horncastle man who was found guilty of raping an under-age boy has been jailed for 16 years.

Christopher Cullen, 46, was also made the subject of a four year extended licence period on his release from prison after a judge decided he was a "dangerous offender."

Lincoln Crown Court heard Cullen, of Bells Yard Close, was found guilty of nine sexual charges, including raping a child aged under-13, following a trial in September.

Gwen Williamson, prosecuting, told the court: "This is a case where Christopher Cullen sexually assaulted the complainant on a number of occasions."

An impact statement made by the victim, who can not be named to protect his anonymity, was read out in court by Miss Williamson.

The victim explained that he had suffered horrendous problems with addiction since the assaults by Cullen.

This abuse led to the victim losing weight, making attempts on his life and put a strain on his relationships, the court heard.

The victim said: "I just could not move on with my life."

The court was told Cullen had a relavent previous conviction for sexual activity with a girl aged under-16 in 2012.

Karen Walton, mitigating for Cullen, said it was accepted that he faced a significant prison sentence.

But Miss Walton argued any sentence should give the defendant a hope of rehabilitation.

Passing sentence Recorder Simon King said anyone listening to the trial would have been "profoundly moved" by the victim's evidence.

"The reality is your victim's life will never fully recover from what you did to him," Recorder King told Cullen.

Recorder King added it was a "sad irony" that Cullen had been a victim of sexual abuse himself.

Cullen was also ordered to register as a Sex Offender for life and must comply with the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.