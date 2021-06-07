Horncastle RiverCare out ‘testing the water’

Volunteers at Horncastle RiverCare Group. EMN-210528-120534001

The group (socially distanced and masked up!) focused on the River Waring and on the River Bain near the swimming pool.

Despite the banks looking in remarkably clean condition considering the long time that the group have been unable to meet, they still collected four black bags of general litter, two long steel posts, a bucket of broken glass and bottles, a broken skate board and a what turned out to be a roll of ELDC litter bin liners!

The lockdown regulations restricted numbers for this exercise to a maximum of six.

Hopefully for the next session we shall be able to welcome more volunteers and cover a greater area.

Thank you to those volunteers who came to get RiverCare up and running: a great effort.

The next RiverCare session will be in about six to eight weeks time: look out for posters and on our Facebook page or ring 01507 525071.

Volunteers are always welcome but they must be over 5 years old and those between 5 and 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.