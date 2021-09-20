Saxilby Parish Council has expressed its thanks to Lovell Homes, for choosing Saxilby as one of the venues for its #BigLovell50Challenge to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The challenge will see Lovell Homes staff volunteering for 50 days in communities.

Members of staff from their Ingleby View site spent a day in Saxilby to carry out various tasks, including a litter picking session, sweeping the basketball court ready for it’s re-lining in a few weeks, sweeping the Community Centre car park, strimming and tidying the Pocket Park in the Saxilby Waterfront Regeneration Area and tidying and improving Bridge Place Corner, while also leaving a lasting legacy by planting a tree on Bridge Place Corner which will be a permanent fixture in that part of the village for generations to come.

Volunteers from Lovell Homes spent the day tidying and improving areas of Saxilby

They have also pledged to donate 200 hedging plants later in the year to improve the hedge that surrounds two sides of Bridge Place Corner.

Saxilby Parish Council is pleased to have forged a close working relationship with Lovell Homes and once again thanks all their staff for their hard work on the volunteer day.

Coun Liz Hillman, Parish Council vice chairman and Bridge Street Working Group chairman, said: “We are delighted that Lovells volunteers have helped to make improvements in our village.

"In just a few hours the volunteers made a big difference to certain areas.

"We are grateful for their help and the working relationship with have with them.”

Nicola Bailey, liaison officer for Lovell Homes, said: “The Lovell team is excited to be celebrating half a century of Lovell Partnerships by committing to 50 days of volunteering in the community.

"In Saxilby, we’ve dedicated our time to a litter picking session and improving local green spaces by weeding and planting a tree near the arch path that Lovell recently constructed in the village.

"It’s been a great opportunity to get to know the community and to give something back.”