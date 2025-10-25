'I came from chaos — addiction, pain, bad choices': Former addict who launched wellness business recognised in awards

A former addict who made it his mission to launch a recovery and wellness business in Skegness to help others is being acknowledged by being shortlisted for two awards.

Jamie Boxall of Halt & Heal has been nominated in the Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year category at the UK Small Business Awards

- and is also a finalist in the Skegness Business Awards.

Since launching in May 2024, Halt & Heal in Drummond Road has supported more than 100 people locally and built a growing online community that now reaches millions.

“I came from chaos — addiction, pain, bad choices. Halt & Heal was born out of that mess,” said Jamie. “To be recognised nationally and locally for something that grew from my rock bottom is unreal.

"This isn’t about awards — it’s about showing that people can change. That recovery can lead to purpose.”

Founded by Jamie Boxall, Halt & Heal uses a unique mix of neuroscience coaching, wellness practices, and lived experience to help people rebuild their lives after addiction, burnout, or trauma.

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate entrepreneurs across the country who are making an impact in their communities, regardless of background or status. Skegness Business Awards takes place at the North Shore Hotel on Friday, November 21.

A client has praised Jamie for the support he was given at a time he thought his ‘life was over’.

"I had wanted help and needed help for a very long time due to child abuse and domestic violence and a whole bunch of over stuff,” he said.

"The difference is between Jaime and psychologists is that hes also an addict in recovery so he understands”

For more information about Halt & Heal, visit www.haltandheal.co.uk or contact [email protected]. Follow on Facebook and Instagram: @haltandheal