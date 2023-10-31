Register
IN PICTURES: Damage done to Boston's Central Park from Autumn Fair

Here is a selection of photographs of Boston’s Central Park following the departure of last week’s Autumn Fair.
By David Seymour
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:11 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:32 GMT

Leader of Boston Borough Council Coun Anne Dorrian has issued a statement in relation to the damage, apologising for the damage done to the park and pledging that ‘all measures will be taken to ensure that it recovers as soon as possible’.

The mud-strewn entrance to Boston's Central Park.

The mud-strewn entrance to Boston's Central Park. Photo: David Seymour

Looking across the park from near the Tawney Street entrance.

Looking across the park from near the Tawney Street entrance. Photo: David Seymour

The Autumn Fair ran until Saturday (October 28).

The Autumn Fair ran until Saturday (October 28). Photo: David Seymour

Looking across the park from near the Norfolk Road entrance.

Looking across the park from near the Norfolk Road entrance. Photo: David Seymour

