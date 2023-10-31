IN PICTURES: Damage done to Boston's Central Park from Autumn Fair
Here is a selection of photographs of Boston’s Central Park following the departure of last week’s Autumn Fair.
By David Seymour
Published 31st Oct 2023
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:32 GMT
Leader of Boston Borough Council Coun Anne Dorrian has issued a statement in relation to the damage, apologising for the damage done to the park and pledging that ‘all measures will be taken to ensure that it recovers as soon as possible’.
