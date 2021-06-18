‘Indie’ sellers ready to mark special week in Brigg

The Rabbit Hole, Brigg

Marking its 15th anniversary this year, the week aims to celebrate the resilience and creativity demonstrated by independent booksellers over the past year, in the face of the multiple challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Rabbit Hole in Brigg Market Place has organised a number of events throughout the week.

Things get underway this Saturday, June 19, with an indie market.

Authors Nell Pattison and Philippa East will also be visiting to sign books and chat about all things bookish.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/therabbitsbrigg/

Lindum Books in Lincoln has organised two author events.

The first will be an in person event with Sharon Bennett Connolly, author of Ladies of Magna Carta and Heroines of the Medieval World, this Saturday evening, June 19, who will discuss her new book Defenders of the Norman Crown.

The following Thursday, June 24, at 7pm, Giles Kristian will be talking about his latest novel Camelot, where he plunges into the rich waters of the Arthurian legend, in a virtual event.