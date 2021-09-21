Inquest to be opened following death of toddler in Ingoldmells fire

The inquest of Louisiana Brooke Dolan is due to be opened on Friday, September 24.

Louisiana Brooke Dolan was on holiday with her family at Sealands Park when a fire broke out in their caravan on Monday, August 23.

Her mother, Natasha Broadley of Newark, and her three other children escaped and were taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

The inquest is due to be opened by Coroner Paul Smith at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln on Friday, September 24.

Proceedings are expected to be adjourned for a more in-depth hearing at a later date, once Lincolnshire Police have completed their investigations.

The toddler's funeral will take place in Newark on Monday, September 27.