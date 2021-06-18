Internet provider moving at ‘light speed’ to bring full fibre broadband to Boston and Skegness

(L-R) Coun Paul Skinner (left), Leader of Boston Borough Council and Dave Axam, Chief Operating Officer at Lightspeed Broadband celebrating the progress of Lightspeed Broadband's network build in front of Maud Foster Mill in Boston.

Lightspeed Broadband met with the Leader of Boston Borough Council, Coun Paul Skinner so he could see the network build in action first-hand.

The network, which will deliver internet speeds of up to 1000 Mbps directly to homes and businesses, will be over 23 times faster than the average speeds currently available in Boston and Skegness where only 1.5% of homes in urban areas have access to gigabit broadband*.

Lightspeed, which is based in Spalding, started its roll out in April this year, mobilising more than one hundred engineers in partnership with build partner, Plancast. Work is progressing quickly, as existing underground ducts and telegraph poles are being reused, where possible, to speed up the process, reduce disruption and minimise impact on the environment and local area.

In Boston, Lightspeed’s pole brackets are being attached to the top of existing telegraph poles across the town. Fibre equipment can then be fixed to the bracket and will mean the residents’ homes that are connected to them will have access to Lightspeed’s full fibre service from the Autumn.

Homes and businesses in Boston and Skegness will be able to benefit from Lightspeed’s gigabit speeds which will enable a super smooth connection for simultaneous professional home working, streaming online entertainment, high speed gaming, and video calling, with no buffering, no lag or drop-outs. Lightspeed has plans for South Lincolnshire and West Norfolk to connect 100,000 homes and businesses by 2022, and ambitions to expand to reach one million homes by 2025.

Coun Skinner, commented: “I was delighted to be able to see up close the work that Lightspeed are doing to bring gigabit broadband to homes and business premises across Boston. As so many of us have shifted to working away from offices and having to find new ways to socialise during the various lockdowns, we really have seen the value of having a quality internet connection and the work that Lightspeed are doing will ensure more of our residents and businesses have access to just that.

"I was also impressed with their relationship building and the opportunities they will be looking at offering by looking at taking on apprenticeships.”

Leader of East Lindsey District Council, Coun Craig Leyland, said: “We’ve all relied on the internet more than ever over the past year, so I welcome the news that Lightspeed will be rolling out high-speed, high-quality internet in Skegness later this year. Historically internet connectivity has been an issue for us in East Lindsey and I’m so pleased that our residents and businesses will soon be able to benefit from some of the highest speeds available.”

Dave Axam, Chief Operating Officer, Lightspeed Broadband said: “We are delighted to be working closely with the East Lindsey and Boston Borough Council as we continue to roll out our full fibre broadband network and it’s very exciting to see our network build progressing at ‘light speed’ across Boston.

"We are looking forward to heading to Skegness but to avoid the busy summer season we have planned this for later in the summer. Our re-use of the existing infrastructure means we can connect customers to our service quickly and with very little disruption.”