Nuclear waste group spends £4,600 on logo to show it IS listening to Theddlethorpe views

A probe has revealed that a group connected to plans for an underground nuclear waste dump in Theddlethorpe spent £4,600 on a new logo to demonstrate it is listening to residents’ views.

The logo, with two speech bubbles, signifying a conversation, has been created for the Theddlethorpe GDF Community Partnership, which has been set up to help locals understand why a GDF (geological disposal facility) might be suitable for the area.

The former gas terminal at Theddlethorpe has been identified as one of several potential locations in England for the dumping of nuclear waste by the government agency, Nuclear Waste Services (NWS). It would be stored beneath up to 1,000 metres of solid rock until its radioactivity naturally decays.

Most residents are firmly against the plan, with one survey, carried out earlier this year by a campaign group, revealing that 85 per cent of respondents did not want the GDF. Only 7.7 per cent were in favour.

The former gas terminal at Theddlethorpe has been identified as a possible site for an underground facility for the storage of nuclear waste. (PHOTO BY: Simon Tomson)

However, both the community partnership and NWS vowed to plough on with their work, pointing out their own survey had discovered that only 20 per cent of people in the area “were able to accurately explain exactly what a GDF is”.

A spokesman for NWS said: “It is important we continue to work with the community partnership to build understanding among the community over time, so that they can make an informed choice about whether they want to host a GDF in the future.”

The spending of £4,600 on the ‘listening logo’ has been unearthed by Richard Outram, secretary of Nuclear Free Local Authorities (NFLA), a group that gives a voice to councils opposed to nuclear power. It is in favour of alternatives, such as renewable energy, and campaigns for transparency on nuclear policy.

The two speech bubbles, signifying a conversation, that are the main features of the new logo for the Theddlethorpe GDF Community Partnership.

Richard made a Freedom Of Information request on the commissioning of the logo which disclosed the cost and confirmed the reasoning behind it.

Sam Gosling, of NWS, told Richard: “Two speech bubbles mean conversation, and conversations withing the local community to understand the GDF will help them make an informed decision.”

Richard said: “Wags might suggest that a single speech bubble, signifying a one-sided conversation, or a deaf ear, signifying an inattentive NWS would have been more appropriate.”

It is expected that a binding public vote on the GDF will be held in 2027.