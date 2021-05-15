It’s exciting times as Bush gear up for expansion plan

The new HQ of BA Bush & Son will provide more space, along with a large meeting and conference room.

That will provide additional opportunities for staff to work together across sales, marketing, and finance – once Covid-19 regulations permit.

The move also comes as the company aims to strengthen its head office team .

New staff members will be joining across the sales, strategy, marketing and purchasing departments.

The new additions come as a result of Bush’s rapid growth and continued drive towards boosting global sales.

The company has also has newly built offices at a 70,000 square foot warehouse for the Agri OE2 and trade team.

They have also strengthened that team with a new OE2 coordinator to help increase business even further in 2021, having won three major new contracts.

Last year, the company also opened two new Bush Tyres branches in Norwich and Immingham.

The latter branch adds to Bush’s presence in the North-East Lincolnshire area which already included sites in Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

Ben Bush, Director at Bush Tyres described the new facilities as ‘exciting’ and confirmed more opportunities could emerge this year.

Mr Bush said:“We are very excited to be welcoming new members to our growing team and feel very fortunate to be able to expand during the current pandemic.

“With 23 sites across Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Norfolk, we are very proud to be a growing East of England company.

“We also hope to see more opportunities for other areas in 2021.”