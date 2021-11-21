Jog on in January to help local hospice funds

Jog on January

Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare has launched its ‘Jog on January’ fitness challenge for the third year running in a bid to motivate people to be active for 31 days and raise vital funds to help it continue to support local patients and their families who are living with a life limiting illness.

Event organiser, Lindsey Lodge fundraising manager Kirsty Walker said: “Our Jog on January challenge was a huge success last year with 177 participants raising a total of £29,000.

“We are bringing it back for 2022 and are hoping to go bigger and better than ever!”

Participants are encouraged to keep moving for 31 days in January however they choose – whether it’s walking, running, dancing or swimming.

By completing the challenge and raising £31 for Lindsey Lodge, participants will earn a bespoke Jog on January medal.

The 29-year old charity provides free of charge specialist care for patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire, including symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.

Kirsty added: “Last year’s participants - some of whom are pictured above – really enjoyed pushing themselves to be active every day, with the flexibility of doing it in their own time and in their own way.

“January is a peak time for people making New Year’s resolutions and wanting to improve their fitness, and we’re offering the incentive to support their local Hospice while they get fit.”

For a £15 registration fee, participants will receive their official ‘Jog on January’ T-shirt, which features a calendar design for them to tick off each day as they complete their exercise.

Participants will also be given access to the official Jog on January Facebook group to share their progress with others.

Jog on January participants will also receive an exclusive discount from Elite Fitness -– a January membership will cost £20 (usually £30), with the option to extend to for a further six months at the same rate.

Kirsty added: “However you choose to get involved, you’ll be reaping the rewards and helping to make a real difference in your local community.”

To sign up, visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk.

Alternatively, email [email protected], or ring the Lindsey Lodge Fundraising Team on 01724 270835.

○ A reminder that Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare Light up a Life at Normanby Hall Country Park on Thursday, December 16.

It will also be streamed live.

In the run up to the event, they are asking supporters to get involved in their very first Festival of Lights.

Decorate your Christmas tree or house with a light display and pledge your support of Lindsey Lodge.

Send them your photos, which will be shared on the charity’s social media channels and website.