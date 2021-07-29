Joy as cheer and dance academy in Skegness officially opens its doors

Special guests at the official opening of Skegness Cheer and Dance Academy.

Students from Lisa Jay Stage Institute and East Coast Warriors performed to over 200 people at the weekend - to seal the partnership that has evolved in spite of lockdown.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Sunday at the Skegness Cheer and Dance Academy i- and Mayor of Skegness, Coun Trevor did the honours

Also amongst the special guests were Mayoress Jane Burnham, Deputy Mayor Billy Brooks, Miss Lincolnshire Rebecca-Jay Fearn and The splashtastic ‘Ariel’.

Students from Lisa Jay Stage Institute and East Coast Warriors performed to over 200 people at the weekend.

Lisa said both her and her daughter Katy were quite emotional as the premises were declared open. "It’s been a long time coming - and a very difficult time on a professional and personal level," she said. "We are so so grateful to so many people and businesses who pledged, donated and worked tirelessly - and those who continue to do so to help us on our journey."

The partnership between Lisa Jay Stage Institute and East Coast Warriors began two years ago when Lisa and Emily Chapman of East Coast Warriors met by coincidence when both had a private viewing of the premises in Victoria Road.

Both were looking for a venue which they could develop for children and young adults to receive expert classes in a safe, fun and stimulating environment.

It was then that they chose to share a building and the costs, deciding to dedicate set nights and alternate Sundays to their individual businesses.

The ribbon was cut to declare Skegness Cheer and Dancy Academy officially open.

"The premise which is now The Skegness Cheer and Dance Academy is a far cry from what it looked like two years ago," said Lisa.

"The unit was an empty shell and with the support and love of lots of local trades people, parents and teachers, together we built our new home."

There are two studios - one fitted with a sprung floor to enhances the gymnastic and acrobatic skills of the dancers, required for the many virtual Freestyle competitions the crew have entered throughout lockdown.

The bigger studio is also used by the Cheer athletes as they perfect their drills and routines, using the full height as they work through their aerial stunts. They have also taken part in many competitions both virtually and most recently a live Competition in Bournemouth.

The premises also boasts a second more intimate sized studio, a waiting area, toilets, a small kitchen area and a wardrobe for the professional costumes.

"Emily and I are so proud of what we have achieved. Sadly though like so many, in March 2020 we had to stop teaching and put all our fundraising and continuing building works on hold," said Lisa.

"Our original grand opening date was set for May 2020."

The Lisa Jay Stage Institute was established in 2008 and has evolved so much over that time. The Teaching staff are Entertainment industry professionals and/or Qualified with the IDTA in both Theatre and Freestyle Branch. Lisa Jay also holds a Royal Ballet Status qualification by mutual consent and a level 2 Cheerleading qualification with The United Kingdom Cheerleading Association.

The school also offers musical theatre, singing and drama classes.

Children can start in chaperoned classes from 15 months or when walking, right up to adult classes.

Further details can be found on the Lisa Jay Stage Institute Facebook page or by calling an LJSI Team Member on 07909 928942. Now restrictions are lifted, they are able to take on new members.

The East Coast Warriors are an All Star Cheer team based in Skegness since 2019, originally formed in Wainfleet in 2015. All Star Cheer takes the best of Gymnastics, combined with circus style tricks and a little bit of dance producing a 2min 30sec routine which East Coast Warriors then use to compete at competitions, regionally and nationally. No experience is needed.

There are teams for beginners through to advanced level teams, which are suitable for all ages from three years to adult. For more information contact Emily on 07708974343 or email [email protected]