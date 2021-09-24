KFC confirms Louth restaurant will provide 40 new jobs

The new KFC drive-thru restaurant in Louth.

It is expected that the drive-thru restaurant in Lincoln Way, near the Shell Garage on the Fairfield Industrial Estate, will open to the public next Wednesday (September 29).

Although construction of the new KFC has been taking place for several months, the fast food chain has been reluctant to confirm any details to the press - despite several enquiries from the Louth Leader.

However, this morning (Friday), a KFC spokesperson finally confirmed some of the details about the new restaurant ahead of next week’s opening date.

The spokesperson said: “The rumours are true, KFC is coming to town. We know we’ve got lots of fans in Louth, and we’re big fans of the local area too.

“We’ve been busy getting our chicks in a row but we can’t wait to settle in – bringing with us 40 new local jobs.

“Our restaurant will be offering dine-in, takeaway and drive-thru. Watch this space for home delivery service.”

As reported previously, it was originally expected that a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant would be built on the site, having secured planning permission in late 2019.

It is not known, at this stage, whether McDonald’s still intends to build a restaurant elsewhere in Louth. The McDonald’s press office has been contacted for comment.

