Last-ditch effort to stop solar farm near Gainsborough at emotional meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have made emotional appeals to stop a solar farm which they claim would destroy their way of life.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 people attended a meeting with government planning inspectors on Tuesday, January 14, about the 3,000 acre Tillbridge Solar Farm plans.

The development near the West Lindsey villages of Glentworth and Fillingham would be larger than any currently built in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting at the Lincolnshire Showground was the final chance for residents to have their say before inspectors make a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Energy Ed Miliband in the coming months.

7000 Acres members at the hearing for the Tillbridge Solar Farm, from left, Dorne Johnson, Jerry Parker, Simon Skelton, Liz Garbutt, Jamie Allan and Tony Cort

A representative from applicant Tillbridge Solar Ltd was heckled as she claimed it would help meet the UK’s future energy needs.

Liz Garbutt from the 7000 Acres campaign group told inspectors: “This area faces not one but multiple developments on a scale this country has never seen before.”

She described the rush to solar energy as a “gross misstep in the quest for decarbonisation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is named after the size of the proposed and approved solar developments in the area – although the number is now believed to be closer to 10,000.

Local farmer Sue Bingham told the meeting: “Nothing convinces me this makes any sense.

“I’m not a NIMBY [Not In My Backyard], but I believe this is about massive profits rather than climate change or green energy.”

Several speakers seemed overcome with emotion as they begged the government to reject the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret O’Grady, the Chair of Fillingham Parish Council, said: “7000 Acres are attempting to [fight back], but what can a few volunteers do against companies spending millions on consultants?”

Tim Elwess, whose family farms in the area, was the only resident to speak in support of the application.

“None of us will be losing our jobs – in fact solar will be bringing new jobs and opportunities for us,” he told the meeting.

“My fields aren’t growing food. It’s mostly wheat for biofuel, and low-intensity grassland solar generation would be a better use of the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The solar farm will be literally all around us. It’s a big change, and a positive opportunity.”

Resident Sean Todd responded: “The vast majority don’t own farms and won’t benefit in any way. The company will destroy the value of our houses and properties.”

He asked the government to “Look at the application with common sense.”

Despite requests for quiet, residents frequently broke out into applause after speeches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh (Con) also appeared remotely to add his voice of opposition.

Alexis Coleman of Pinset Mason, representing the applicant, told the meeting: “This project will make a substantial contribution to our renewable energy needs and energy security.

“Any adverse effects will be outweighed by the benefits, including moving towards net zero and fighting climate change.”

She claimed any impacts on health or the environment would be carefully mitigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was loudly interrupted several times by a man who was asked to leave by organisers.

Further hearings will be held on specific issues around the application, and a final decision is expected later this year.