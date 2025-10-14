Lea Fields Crematorium create ribbon display for Baby Loss Awareness Week

To honour Baby Loss Awareness Week Lea Fields Crematorium has a temporary Ribbon Display installation in the memorial grounds where people were invited to write their baby’s name on a ribbon.

Ribbon Displays help raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss and they can start conversations and provide bereaved families with the opportunity to remember their babies during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

A special memorial service, led by celebrant Jen Stainton from The Heartsmith, was also held at Lea Fields Crematorium to give bereaved families the opportunity to remember their precious babies.

Jen said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a real honour to be involved with as it is a vital time to create space for open, compassionate conversations.

“It offers families the opportunity to commemorate their babies, honour their journeys, and feel supported by a wider community that acknowledges their grief.

“By normalising these discussions, we not only celebrate all life—no matter how brief—but also support emotional wellbeing and healing. This week reminds us to stand together, remember the babies who are no longer with us, and uplift the families who carry their memories every day.”

Coun Emma Bailey, ward member for Lea, said: “I'm proud to see Lea Fields Crematorium supporting Baby Loss Awareness Week with a special service and its blue and pink ribbon display.

“The Ribbon Remembrance Display and memorial service are powerful ways to show that no one walks this journey alone and gives families a space to honour and remember their babies with dignity and love.

“Highlighting this within our community, doesn't just raise awareness for this important cause, but offers comfort to those who need it most.”

Karen Smith, senior crematorium officer at Lea Fields, said: “My sister was stillborn in 1966 when the world was a different place.

“At that time there was no professional support for the parents and extended family.

“It’s so important that anyone suffering baby loss doesn’t feel isolated, gets the support they need and feels heard.

“This event raises awareness and aims to start supportive conversations.”