Lincoln Cathedral during Lincoln Christmas Market 2021 including a service of carols and candlelight. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincoln Cathedral

The Cathedral currently has spaces for boys and girls in years 3, 4 and 5, and has begun the search for enthusiastic children to join the choir and continue its centuries-old tradition of choral excellence.

Aric Prentice, Director of Music at Lincoln Cathedral, explained that music is at the heart of daily life in the Cathedral.

He said: “Our choir sings Evensong every day except Wednesday, with a sung Eucharist each Sunday and also performs in concerts throughout the year. This musical tradition supports the worshipping life of the Cathedral and is a vital part of the experience that we offer to those attending services in the Cathedral.”

Lincoln Cathedral Choir consists of up to 20 boy and 20 girl choristers from schools across Lincoln and the surrounding area.

As members of the choir, they receive a first-class musical education including singing tuition, musical theory, the option of instrument lessons and the opportunity to sing with and learn from the adult lay vicars and choral scholars who make up the choir.

Aric added that auditions for the choir are open to all children and it is free to join.

He continued: “We’re looking for children with musical potential and a love for singing. They need to have good reading skills and be enthusiastic, and everything else can be learned.

"If they are already learning an instrument, that is a bonus, but again that is an opportunity they can take up as part of joining the choir.”

Weekday rehearsals take place before school and choristers return after school to sing Evensong. Becoming a chorister means joining a musical heritage that stretches back to the Middle Ages.

Aric also says the benefits to becoming a chorister extend far beyond the musical tuition and opportunity to regularly perform in the historic Cathedral.

He added: “The experience of being part of the Cathedral choir helps the choristers develop so many skills that will serve them well throughout their lives from collaboration and team work, to time management and self-discipline.

“They also get to create new and lasting friendships with children from other schools, and of course if you ask the choristers themselves, they all appreciate the pocket money they earn.

“All in all, it is a unique experience and one which we know the choristers treasure throughout their lives.”