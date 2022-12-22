Lincolnshire Police Headquarters lights up green in support of the NSPCC’s Childline service

Lincolnshire police showed their support for the NSPCC yesterday evening (December 21) by lighting up their Nettleham HQ in green to help raise awareness of the vital work the charity does at Christmas.

The light up was part of the charity’s Walk for Children fundraiser, which saw hundreds of people from across the UK undertake a sponsored 5k walk to support the NSPCC and Childline at Christmas.

By taking to the streets during the longest night of the year, vital funds were raised to help ensure Childline can be there for children 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year – even on Christmas Day.

Lucy Bogustawski, Manager at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters, said: “We’re pleased to support the NSPCC’s Walk for Children campaign by lighting up green Lincolnshire Police Headquarters and to help raise awareness of Childline and the need to help children stay safe this Christmas”.

Over the past year, Childline has delivered 15,515 counselling sessions where children have spoken about the abuse they have suffered or are experiencing.

In 2,267 of those counselling sessions children revealed abuse for the first time, ever and of these, a fifth of disclosures took place during December 2021 and January 2022, with the youngest child just nine years old.

Barbara Elsey, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Lincolnshire, said: “Childline is an essential service for children. It is there when children disclose abuse, when they are feeling suicidal and is a vital lifeline for children 24/7, even on Christmas day.

“This is why I’m thrilled by the support given by Lincolnshire Police in order to help raise awareness of the NSPCC’s Walk for Children campaign.