This afternoon (Saturday), the force issued a statement saying that police have had two separate reports of children walking onto ice.
The first incident today related to two boys, aged around 11 years old, who had walked onto the canal on Trent Road, in Grantham, near Aldi at 3.19 pm, and the second incident was reported at 3.47 pm where three boys aged in their early teens were seen walking onto a frozen lake on Southwells Lane in Horncastle.
In both incidents, the boys had left the scene upon officers’ arrival.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “As we know from the recent Solihull tragedy in which four boys died, the consequences of this can be utterly devastating.
"Please talk to your children about this and make sure they know just how dangerous this can be.
“Please share this as a reminder to everyone that no matter how safe the ice looks or feels, it is never safe.”
In light of these tragic deaths in Solihull, the RLSS (Royal Life Saving Society UK) have shared life-saving advice on what to do if anyone falls through ice, which can be found here..