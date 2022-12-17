Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning of the dangers of walking on frozen water following incidents in Horncastle and Grantham.

Reports of youngsters walking onto frozen water.

This afternoon (Saturday), the force issued a statement saying that police have had two separate reports of children walking onto ice.

The first incident today related to two boys, aged around 11 years old, who had walked onto the canal on Trent Road, in Grantham, near Aldi at 3.19 pm, and the second incident was reported at 3.47 pm where three boys aged in their early teens were seen walking onto a frozen lake on Southwells Lane in Horncastle.

Advertisement

In both incidents, the boys had left the scene upon officers’ arrival.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “As we know from the recent Solihull tragedy in which four boys died, the consequences of this can be utterly devastating.

Advertisement

"Please talk to your children about this and make sure they know just how dangerous this can be.

“Please share this as a reminder to everyone that no matter how safe the ice looks or feels, it is never safe.”

Advertisement