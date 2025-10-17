LIVE BLOG: Nets are now in place on the Skegness RBL 2025 Clock Tower display

Volunteers have gathered at the Clock Tower in Skegness for the installation of the 2025 display at the Clock Tower.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s display featured 37,000 poppies – and over the past 10 months they have been lovingly checked and secured ready for installation.

Poppy appeal organiser Tracy Turner estimates the display will be in place by around 10.30pm – which means residents will wake up to see their incredible work tomorrow morning Saturday.

But there is no rest for the Community Project volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nets are now in position at the Clock Tower as volunteers add the finishing touches.

Saturday sees the installation of the new 2025 display on the Altitude 44 highwire – next to the Memorial Gardens in Compass Gardens.

It is set to break a Guinness World Record and features a staggering 80,000 poppies.

Installation is set to begin at 8am, with a predicted completion time at 1pm.

A ceremony to mark this incredible achievement starts at 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All nets are now around the Clock Tower and risers are being put in to give them height,

For more details of this visit Countdown to unveiling of 2025 poppy displays in Skegness

Friday, October 17, 5pm

Nets done, down, rolled and packed - ready to show the world tomorrow 10 months of hard work. Volunteers toast a job well done before heading to the Clock Tower for the installation.

Friday, October 17, 7pm

Volunteers at he Clock Tower ready to unload the nets.

Volunteers are gathered at the Clock Tower for the unloading of the nets from the Hooper’s haulage lorry. Poppy Appeal organiser Tracy Turner is instructing her eager team. We spoke with volunteer Cherry Bagnall-Kelly who told us they are all very excited and raring to go!

Friday, October 17, 8pm

All five nets are now placed around the Clock Tower. Risers are being put under the nets to give height and a team is on standby to re-attach any poppies that were shedded during installation. One of the volunteers called Jane has travelled all the way from Burton on Trent to help. Tracy said she first came into the poppy shop last year to tie poppies on and but they didn’t have any ready, so she went out and came back with a crochet book and some wool and she’s been helping ever since. “I’m really enjoying it,” she said. “People here are wonderful.” Other volunteers busy helping tonight are ‘wonder women. Lisa and Burnie who Tracy said had together tied on 95 per cent of all the poppies for tomorrow’s High Altitude display – a staggering 78,000 poppies

Friday, October 17, 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers toast a job well done after packing the nets before heading to the Clock Tower for the installation.

Skegness Royal British Legion chairman Kevin Woolley reports everything is going to plan. They are making good time having learned from the experience last year. Kevin said he had also been on site earlier to prepare the ground for the nets. More risers are in place to make the display look different to last year’s.