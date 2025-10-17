LIVE BLOG: Ready steady go - Skegness RBL 2025 Clock Tower display volunteers start to unload nets
Last year’s display featured 37,000 poppies – and over the past 10 months they have been lovingly checked and secured ready for installation.
Poppy appeal organiser Tracy Turner estimates the display will be in place by around 10.30pm – which means residents will wake up to see their incredible work tomorrow morning Saturday.
But there is no rest for the Community Project volunteers.
Saturday sees the installation of the new 2025 display on the Altitude 44 highwire – next to the Memorial Gardens in Compass Gardens.
It is set to break a Guinness World Record and features a staggering 80,000 poppies.
Installation is set to begin at 8am, with a predicted completion time at 1pm.
A ceremony to mark this incredible achievement starts at 2pm
For more details of this visit Countdown to unveiling of 2025 poppy displays in Skegness
Friday, October 17, 5pm
Nets done, down, rolled and packed - ready to show the world tomorrow 10 months of hard work. Volunteers toast a job well done before heading to the Clock Tower for the installation.
Friday, October 17, 7pm
Volunteers are gathered at the Clock Tower for the unloading of the nets from the haulage lorry. Poppy Appeal organiser Tracy Turner is instructing her eager team. We spoke with volunteer Cherry Bagnall-Kelly who told us they are all very excited and raring to go!