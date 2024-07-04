LIVE: Louth & Horncastle's Labour and Reform candidates both confident of wins

Mablethorpe Mayor Claire Arnold with Labour candidate Sean Matthews.

It’s Election Day! Here is our live blog of everything going on in the Louth & Horncastle constituency, taking you up to the announcement of the results and the reveal of who our next MP will be...

2.40am

Paul Hugill said he is feeling as hopeful tonight for a good result as he has throughout his campaign: "The reason I’m here standing as an Independent is for change, whatever happens in the result, there’s something afoot and something changing in our country,” he said,

"We need a Parliament of indepenedent people elected to represent their area and not a political party.

"Whether I get one vote or 30,00 votes my intenton is the same, we’ve got to build a better future for our children, that’s what drives me.”

He said that if he was elected MP this morning, his first job would be to build a good team around him:

"It’s the people behind the MP that do the hard work, so my first job would be to build a strong team that has the right skillset to build our country.”

2.20am

Independent candidate Paul Hugill.

Independent Paul Hugill and the Conservative Party’s Victoria Atkins have now arrived at the count. We’ll bring you their thoughts on the night’s proceedings in just a minute…

1.30pm

We’ve just had the numbers through for the total number of verified ballot papers received from the polling station – 35,261 – which is down six percent on the 2019 General Election.

There were also a total of 11,350 verified postal votes, which brings the total number of votes in at 46,611, out of a total of 76,880 electorate, so a 60.63 percent turnout – compared to 66 percent in 2019.

Reform candidate Sean Matthews at the count.

1.20am

Equally confident of his party’s win tonight is Reformer Sean Matthews: “We’re at the stage now where it’s literally down to the count, it’s been a very positive campaignand we’ve had an awful lot of people supporting us and it’s going to be tight, but I think we’ve got the numbers.”

As he lives in the constituency, he said that that gives him the edge, and he said that while it is still early days, he hopes that he will be the one with the most votes by the end of the night.

1.05am

The Iconic Arty-Pole arrives at the count.

Mr Slater has said that he is very confident of a win for his party, on a scale of one to ten, he’s eight or nine that he will become the first Louth & Horncastle Labour MP in history.

He said: “Even looking at early sampling, it’s going to be a really tight race between myself, Victoria Atkins, and Sean Matthews. We’ve had a very positive campaign.

"You can’t take anything for granted but I think we’ve got a really positive message across to voters and I think today will be a really good turn-out and I think we’ve got the best chance in 100 years and might see the first Labour MP for Louth & Horncastle.”

12.37am

The Labour Party’s Jonathan Slater has arrived at the Meridian Leisure Centre with his family and supporters.

We will bring you his thoughts momentarily, as it looks as though his party and leader Sir Keir Starmer are in for a very big night results wise…

Fletcher the dog at his local polling station. Photo: Laura Martin

Reform’s Sean Matthews has also arrived, and we’ll be chatting to him in just a minute.

11.09pm

The Iconic Arty-Pole, Louth & Horncastle’s Monster Raving Loony Party candidate, has entered the building, and he’s dressed for the occasion in his trademark Steampunk-esque top hat, tartan jacket, cane with a silver dog motif (it looks a bit ‘ruff’ he said...), and brightly coloured socks.

While he didn’t give much away as to his thoughts on how the results will go tonight, he said it won’t be himself as he’s “too old”:

"I’m 77 and too old to become father of the house,” he said, “I’ve been a local councillor for 10 years and my main aim is to serve the local people, but when the General Election comes up, and this is my fourth one now, you just think “oh why not?!”

He did remained tight-lipped on whether he will come back for a fifth General Election:

"THat will be something I’ve got to think about after the results tonight, at last election I set a record for the highest number of votes for our party in last 27 years, and I suspect this time I might be below that. But you never know what might happen.”

10.45pm

Fletcher has been to put his paw print in the box at his local polling station – and doesn’t he look pleased with himself?!

10.15pm

The count has officially begun at the Meridian Leisure Centre, and the candidates have begun to arrive.

Liberal Democrat candidate Ross Pepper has said that he’s feeling good about the count:

"As we all know, it’s the vote that matters and it could go any way, so we’ll just see what happens.”

He also said that the last time there was an MP in Louth & Horncastle that wasn’t a Conservative was a Lib Dem, and he would like to see history repeating itself:

"It’s been 100 years since that happened and we’ll see if that happens tonight.”

11.12am

Before we start the count on the 2024 General Elections later tonight, let’s have a look at how things panned out during the previous election in December 2019, when Conservative Victoria Atkins won by a considerable amount of votes:

ATKINS, Victoria - The Conservative Party - 38,021

GREEN, Ellie - Labour Party - 9,153

PEPPER, Ross – Liberal Democrats - 4,114.

HILL, Peter – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party – 1,044

Of the 79,634 electorate, 66 percent of residents cast their vote, with 52,618 ballot papers issued, and 286 ballot papers spoilt.

Peter Hil, aka The Iconic Arty Pole, is once again standing for the Monster Raving Loony Party, and when asked how he thinks he will do at this election, he said he isn’t hoping for much better, despite receiving the most votes any Monster Raving Loony Party candidate has received in the 21st century in 2019.

“If I get five percent of the votes and get my £500 deposit back, I will be asked to leave the party on the grounds of taking it too seriously! Nobody in the entire life of our party has managed to do that,” he said.

“I’ve pushed Green policies in the previous two elections, but now they have stood a candidate here so I am just going to play it by ear.”

Read our full interview with The Iconic Arty Pole here.

10.10am

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s count:

The candidates for Louth & Horncastle are:

Victoria Atkins (Conservative)

Jonathan Slater (Labour)

Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrat)

Robert Watson (Green)

Sean Matthews (Reform UK)

Marcus Moorhouse (Social Democratic Party)

Iconic Arty-Pole (Monster Raving Loony Party)

Paul Hugill (Independent)

The total electorate for the Louth and Horncastle constituency is 76,882, and due to a review by the Boundary Commission in 2023 to ensure each constituency in England has between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, Chapel St Leonards and Willoughby with Sloothby moved from the Louth & Horncastle Constituency to the Boston & Skegness Constituency (our readers in these areas can follow our sister paper, the Skegness Standard’s coverage of the Boston & Skegness count here).

Wragby ward, which was previously part of the Gainsborough Constituency, is now part of the Louth & Horncastle Constituency.

Voting began in the Louth and Horncastle Parliamentary Constituency election at local polling stations at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm – don’t forget that this year, photo ID will be required to cast your vote at polling stations.

Ballot boxes will then make their way to the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, where verification will begin once the boxes arrive.

Verification is to ensure that all ballot papers issued at polling stations and all returned postal ballot papers have been brought to the count, and to provide the turnout figure.

Once verification is completed, counting of votes for each candidate will take place.

The estimated declaration time is 6am tomorrow morning (Friday July 5), and we will be reporting live across our social media channels with the results as soon as we have them.