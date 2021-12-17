Coveris Gainsborough, at Heapham Road Industrial Estate, is a twin facility with more than 200 employees.
Ranging from ten to 40 years, 29 employees from Coveris’ Gainsborough site received long service awards.
Recognising dedication and commitment, the long service awards were presented to employees in a range of roles including print, production, sales, commercial, operations and warehousing.
Among those who received awards were Mark Irving for 40 years, Thomas Dargan for 30 years, David Morton, Brian Gleadell, Christopher Smith, Vito Lucchese and Andrew Goodall for 20 years and Ben Goodall, Ashley Clark, Ashley Page, Dean Hedworth, Lee Jones, Mark Robinson, Luke Bishop, Richard Everest, Julianne Basu, Nicholas Davey, Michael Tyma, Shaun Beverley, Mark Ruston, Ian Sweetman, Joshua Nichol, Jared Wright, Russell Purslow, Craig Roberts, Gareth Owen, Joseph Owen, Andrew Hazlewood and Jaime Martin for ten years.
Simon Hamer, Coveris’ UK flexibles managing director, said: “We are extremely proud of our colleagues reaching such impressive career milestones with Coveris. The long service awards presented in this ceremony represent years of valued commitment, teamwork and know-how, and I would like to congratulate our employees on these achievements.”