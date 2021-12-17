Simon Hamer, Coveris’ UK flexibles MD and Mark Irving, plate mounter, one of Coveris’ longest serving employees, celebrating 40 years.

Coveris Gainsborough, at Heapham Road Industrial Estate, is a twin facility with more than 200 employees.

Ranging from ten to 40 years, 29 employees from Coveris’ Gainsborough site received long service awards.

Recognising dedication and commitment, the long service awards were presented to employees in a range of roles including print, production, sales, commercial, operations and warehousing.

Among those who received awards were Mark Irving for 40 years, Thomas Dargan for 30 years, David Morton, Brian Gleadell, Christopher Smith, Vito Lucchese and Andrew Goodall for 20 years and Ben Goodall, Ashley Clark, Ashley Page, Dean Hedworth, Lee Jones, Mark Robinson, Luke Bishop, Richard Everest, Julianne Basu, Nicholas Davey, Michael Tyma, Shaun Beverley, Mark Ruston, Ian Sweetman, Joshua Nichol, Jared Wright, Russell Purslow, Craig Roberts, Gareth Owen, Joseph Owen, Andrew Hazlewood and Jaime Martin for ten years.