Louth & Horncastle MP considers Russia sanction a 'badge of honour'

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins.

On Wednesday (yesterday), the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs imposed sanctions on 287 members of the House of Commons, including the local MP for Louth & Horncastle, Victoria Atkins MP, in retaliation for UK measures over the Ukraine invasion.

This means that Ms Atkins and other MPs will no longer be allowed to enter Russia.

The Russian Government have stated that the banned MPs “took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London and contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.”

Victoria Atkins MP said of the announcement: “I consider it a badge of honour to have been sanctioned by the Russian government. I stand with Ukraine.”

Another Lincolnshire MP to have been sanctioned was Sir Edward Leigh, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Gainsborough.

Sir Edward said: “Since the Russian invasion began, I have backed the Prime Minister’s policy to give direct aid and support to the Ukrainian people and their government and I will continue to do so."

He continued: “People across the world will continue to love and appreciate the beauty of Tolstoy and Tchaikovsky while condemning the actions of the current regime in the Kremlin.

“Our government must continue to work hard to secure an advantageous peace in Ukraine and to help the Ukrainian people survive and rebuild.”