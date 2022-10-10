Louth & Horncastle MP to meet with Lincolnshire County Council about Louth's parklets

Victoria Atkins MP for Louth & Horncastle.

The parklets, seating units part of the Louth Active Travel Scheme which aims to improve walking and cycling in the town by taking away some parking, moving other bays and doubling down on café culture in the Cornmarket, have been vandalised three times in a matter of weeks since they were installed at the end of August.

The scheme has been met with much criticism, not just from local businesses who say that the lack of parking on Mercer Row is having a detrimental effect on their business, but also from residents who have slammed the parklets as an “eyesore”, “repulsive” and “a waste of money”, while others considered that sitting on a busy road was a “health risk”.

Ms Atkins has said that she has been working with local shopkeepers and businesses to “understand how these changes are affecting our much-loved high street”, and that she will be meeting with the county council’s executive member for highways, Richard Davies, to discuss the controversial scheme.

The damaged parklets.

Advertisement

"Only last weekend, a local business owner described to me the anti-social behaviour that was surrounding the temporary sun lounger and benches,” she added, “I understand the concerns that many people have about the temporary furniture and am due to meet County Cllr Richard Davies to discuss these and other issues next week.