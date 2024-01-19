Louth & Horncastle’s MP “deeply troubled” by National’s Grid’s pylon plans

Louth & Horncastle’s MP has said she is “deeply troubled” by National’s Grid’s plans to create 50 meter high pylons throughout Lincolnshire and is urging local residents to make their voices heard.

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins, Health and Social Care Secretary.

On Wednesday (January 18) it was announced that National Grid is proposing a £2billion plan to build a new high voltage electricity transmission line from Grimsby to Walpole, which they say is essential to increase the capability of Britain’s electricity transmission network in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, and West Norfolk and will ‘enhance Britain’s energy security, help reduce energy costs for consumers and combat climate change’.

Lincolnshire County Council Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economic development, environment and planning at Lincolnshire County Council, has already expressed his concern for the plans, saying the pylon infrastructure “won’t be great for Lincolnshire’s visitor economy” as the pylons, substations and overhead cables will “carve up our beautiful landscape”.

Victoria Atkins, Health and Social Care Secretary, as said that she is “deeply troubled by the National Grid’s proposals to build electricity pylons in our constituency” and said she has expressed these concerns “emphatically” to National Grid representatives.

The preferred corridor through Lincolnshire.

“I have expressed particular concern about the proximity of the pylons to the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty of the Wolds, as well as the dominance such structures would have over the skylines of Louth, St James’ spire and the coastline,” she said, “I have demanded detailed explanations as to why offshore or underground cabling is not yet being considered.”

Ms Atkins is now urging residents to make their voices heard as consultation on the proposal begins, and will remain open until 13th March 2024.

You can respond online at nationalgrid.com/g-w, request a written feedback form by calling 0800 0129 153 or emailing [email protected].