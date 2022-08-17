Mablethorpe's Queen's Park pool to close tomorrow for repairs

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mablethorpe Paddling Pool will be closed tomorrow. Photo: ELDC

An East Lindsey District Council spokesman confirmed that the Paddling Pool will be closed all day for essential repairs to the safety surfacing.

The vandalism happened at some time over the weekend, where parts of the surface of the pool were damaged.

An ELDC spokesman said: “The pool has remained open with the areas in question coned off for safety and will close tomorrow so that contractors can carry out the repairs to the surface tomorrow.

"The pool is due to reopen on Friday.”