Mablethorpe's Queen's Park pool to close tomorrow for repairs
Mablethorpe's Queen's Park Paddling Pool is to close tomorrow (Thursday) for repairs due to vandal damage.
An East Lindsey District Council spokesman confirmed that the Paddling Pool will be closed all day for essential repairs to the safety surfacing.
The vandalism happened at some time over the weekend, where parts of the surface of the pool were damaged.
An ELDC spokesman said: “The pool has remained open with the areas in question coned off for safety and will close tomorrow so that contractors can carry out the repairs to the surface tomorrow.
Most Popular
"The pool is due to reopen on Friday.”
The nearest alternative pool is located at Sutton-On-Sea.