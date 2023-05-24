A 43-property housing development in Scotter is set for final approval – but objectors remain concerned.

Proposals for 51 homes on land west of North Moor Road were originally approved at outline stage in 2017.

Hhowever, later applications by Shaun Hunt, of HG Homes, reduced the number due to a “suboptimal” layout.

Housing on the site includes a mix of two to five-bedroom properties across both bungalows and two-storey dwellings.

An image of the proposed homes.

And West Lindsey Council planning officers are recommending members of the council’s planning committee approve the latest plans for the 2.06 hectares of agricultural land when they meet next week.

Objectors to the plans include Coun Lesley Rollings, member for Scotter and Blyton,who had concerns affordable housing would not materialise and there was a risk of increased flooding.

She also noted safety concerns around pedestrians and cyclists on Northmoor Road/Messingham Road and the impact on neighbours and local parking.

Further representations to the latest plans have been made by Scotter Parish Council, including draining concern, and seven neighbouring properties.

In the report to the commitee, officers said the development’s scale, appearance, landscaping and layout was “acceptable”.

The report said: “The development would not have an unacceptable harmful visual impact on the site, the street scene or the surrounding area.

“The proposal would not have an unacceptable harmful impact on the living conditions of neighbouring dwellings, highway safety or drainage or biodiversity.”

