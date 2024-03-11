Man summonsed to court after fatal Dalderby collision

The A153 between Horncastle and Dalderby. Google Maps

​Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision involving a white Mercedes, between Horncastle and Dalderby, at around 8.45pm on June 22.

A man in his 20s, a passenger in the vehicle, died in the incident, which also saw two other people sustain injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident prompted an appeal for information, and Forrest Burgin, 28, of Eyre Chapel Rise, Newbold, Chesterfield has now been summoned to court for causing death by dangerous driving.