Man summonsed to court after fatal Dalderby collision
A man has been summonsed to court after a fatal collision on the A153 last year.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision involving a white Mercedes, between Horncastle and Dalderby, at around 8.45pm on June 22.
A man in his 20s, a passenger in the vehicle, died in the incident, which also saw two other people sustain injuries.
The incident prompted an appeal for information, and Forrest Burgin, 28, of Eyre Chapel Rise, Newbold, Chesterfield has now been summoned to court for causing death by dangerous driving.
He is scheduled to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday April 3.