Market Forces: Community call for Rasen’s future plans

The Market Rasen community has been praised for its response to the pandemic – now the community is being asked to step up again and help rebuild its economy.

Last week, Rasen Community Partnership met to look at the town’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities available as thoughts turn to the future .

It was a lengthy list, but one thing was at the heart of it – the market place.

As previously reported, the town council is currently consulting with residents to look at purchasing the market place for the town, which would allow greater flexibility of its use.

Town Mayor Stephen Bunney, who also chairs the partnership group, is excited by the prospect of what the town could offer.

He said: “Saturday’s pop-up market is the standard of quality market we need to bring to the town.

“Local producers, community organisations, leisure and tourist information has all combined.

“It is all about bringing the right atmosphere together.”

Among the positives for the town is the railway station and the location and the partnership group is looking to work on promoting the area, with support already been offered by West Lindsey District Council.

However, the group believes it is important not to just promote the main town, but also work with the areas around to bring links with the villages.

Coun Bunney: “There is a lot to be done and this is just the start.

“We hope people will come on board and help give the whole area a boost.”

Attracting visitors

Rasen Community Partnership Group is looking at short, medium and long-term plans to help boost the town and the rural economy as a whole.

Heritage - Working with more businesses to ensure heritage runs through the town and is more visible.