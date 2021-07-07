Market Rasen’s tributes to former mayor

Jayne Matthews, Town Mayor Stephen Bunney, deputy mayor Margaret Lakin-Whitworth and town councillors Cathryn Turner and Jo Pilley at the new picnic benches EMN-210507-173052001

De Aston Field in the town’s Willingham Road was an area where the busy councillor enjoyed walking his dogs and spending time reflecting.

It was his vision that the area be developed for the whole community to use and, when he died suddenly earlier this year, it was something his fellow councillors were keen to see come to fruition.

Last week, picnic benches were installed at the front of the field and on Saturday, John’s wife, Jayne, was joined by town mayor Stephen Bunney, deputy mayor Margaret Lakin-Whiworth and fellow town councillors Cathryn Turner and Jo Pilley for a low-key opening.

Presentation for The John Matthews Memorial Novices Handicap Chase won by UNCLE O Market Rasen 4 Jul 2021 - Pic Steven Cargill / Racingfotos.com EMN-210607-112943001

Coun Bunney said: “We very much see this as a place of reflection, particularly for all those in need and we look forward to people using it as a place of joy and hope, as well as remembrance, as we gointo the future.”

Earlier this year, members of Market Rasen Rotary Club led the creation of an arboretum, where more than 100 trees were planted – another of John’s plans for the site.

Jayne Matthews said she was pleased John would be remembered in this way.

She continued: “This was John’s second back garden.

“He would bring the dogs down here, pick up any litter and just spend time on his own.

“It was his dream to turn it into a real community asset – and I am so pleased that his dream is being realised.

“Thank you to the council for everything they are doing; it really does mean a lot.”

However, the town council isn’t the only local organisation recognising the work John Matthews did during his many years as mayor.

On Sunday, Market Rasen Racecourse ran a race in his honour – and it is something that is scheduled to become an annual event.

Nadia Powell, the course’s general manager, said: “John Matthews was an extremely popular local figure and a keen supporter of the racecourse, so it was important to all of us here that we honour his memory.

“On Sunday, we ran the John Matthews Memorial Novices’ Handicap Chase and we were delighted that members of John’s family were able to join us for the occasion.

“John and his family did a great deal for numerous local charities during his time as Market Rasen mayor and he is greatly missed.